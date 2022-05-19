Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,381 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $153,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. 1,790,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,322. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,651,384. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

