Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $167,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.65. 452,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.73 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

