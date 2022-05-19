Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $103.34 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Five9 worth $103,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,890. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

