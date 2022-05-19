Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 215,421 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of TE Connectivity worth $108,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

