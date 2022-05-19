Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,507 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of RingCentral worth $138,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.41.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. 2,087,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,265. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

