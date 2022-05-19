Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $156,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $19.60 on Thursday, reaching $1,272.49. The company had a trading volume of 233,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,164. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,495.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,569.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,233.25 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

