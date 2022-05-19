Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,860 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after buying an additional 196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after buying an additional 423,420 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 87,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,911. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

