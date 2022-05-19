Eagle Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

