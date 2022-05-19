Eagle Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,335,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,766,000 after purchasing an additional 695,138 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 477,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 40,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

