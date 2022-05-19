Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $1.15 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.91. 1,284,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $211.84 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

