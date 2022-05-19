Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $1.78 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 619,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.