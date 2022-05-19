Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.77. 229,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,445. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

