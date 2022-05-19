Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,271. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

