Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period.

Shares of PBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,550. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

