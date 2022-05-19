Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 172,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 272,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,650. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.07.

