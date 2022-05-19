Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,611,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,306. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

