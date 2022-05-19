Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,420 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,826,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,827. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

