Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. 396,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,497. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.16 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

