EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,522. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

