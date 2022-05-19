EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.32% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas D. Lane bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,654.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,073.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Lane bought 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,837.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,453.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,777 shares of company stock worth $113,143. Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

CCB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,301. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $483.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Coastal Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.