EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,116 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of III. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 266,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251,188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,017 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 488,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,925 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

