EAM Global Investors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.94. 4,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

