EAM Global Investors LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

Papa John’s International Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.