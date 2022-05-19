EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 668,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 1,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,471. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $585.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.17. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

