EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Photronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,781 shares of company stock valued at $476,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $951.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

