EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 130,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

APTS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,164. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.11%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

