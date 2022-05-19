EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,571,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 394,971 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 498.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 228,159 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 302,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,275. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BW. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

