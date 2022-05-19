EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. 3,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,453. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.93. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $150.91 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.