Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 772,573 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 24.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.