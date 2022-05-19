Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.88.

EDAP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

