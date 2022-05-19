Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Edap Tms also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

EDAP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

