Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) to announce $14.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the highest is $14.88 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $61.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.12 million to $62.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $75.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $60,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.