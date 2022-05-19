Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to announce $14.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the highest is $14.88 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $61.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.12 million to $62.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $75.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $60,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.