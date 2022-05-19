Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,939. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

