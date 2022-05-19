El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $377.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth $393,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

