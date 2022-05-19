Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Shares Up 2.1%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.
Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.