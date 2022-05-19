Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Shares Up 2.1%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

