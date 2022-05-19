Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $60.99 million and $107,876.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,919,948,453 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

