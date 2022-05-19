Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,109 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.