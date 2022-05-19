Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$16.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

TSE EFN opened at C$13.70 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$15.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

