Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Up 21.5% in April

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 770,300 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ELEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,517 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

