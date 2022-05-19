Elitium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $699,703.00 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $39.94 million and approximately $699,703.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,214.38 or 0.99960404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

