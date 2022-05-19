Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THQQF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 86 to SEK 73.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

