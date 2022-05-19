Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0237 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $7,470.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00035703 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,271,087 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

