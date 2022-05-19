Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives C$47.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Empire stock traded down C$1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.59. 451,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,160. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.37. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,996.52.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

