Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Endava stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.58.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

