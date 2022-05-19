Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$18.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$16.20 on Monday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

