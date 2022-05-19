Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Eneti stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

