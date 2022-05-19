Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Eneti stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.
Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.
Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eneti (NETI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.