Eneti Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eneti by 8,059.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on NETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

