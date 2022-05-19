Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENFN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE ENFN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 202,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,361. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Enfusion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after purchasing an additional 67,779 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enfusion by 8.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enfusion by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

