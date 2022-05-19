Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Down 1.9%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.55. 8,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 24,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter.
About Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.