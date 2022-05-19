Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target Raised to €17.50 at Barclays

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.7631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.